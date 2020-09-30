In your Sept. 20 response to Bryan Smith that after the Republican National Convention, Trump was asked by five different news anchors/reporters about his second-term agenda. Finally, on Aug. 28 Trump’s response to Peter Baker, from the New York Times, was, “I think, I think it would be, I think it would be very, very, I think we’d have a very, very solid, we would continue what we’re doing, we’d solidify what we’ve done, and we have other things on our plate that we want to get done.” You can’t be any clearer than that.
When it came to backing up his claim that hydroxychloroquine being the answer to eliminating the virus, he pulls in a doctor who claims DNA from aliens will be used to create an antidote to COVID-19. (Don’t forget her warning about having relations with extraterrestrials in our dreams, either). How much more proof do you need?
Don’t forget that when he was pressed to provide proof of not wearing a mask is totally acceptable, Trump was able to quote a waiter as his source. I guess the butcher, or baker or the candlestick maker weren’t available at the time.
Oh well, I guess we can wave a wand, sprinkle some fairy dust around and repeat everything is fine a dozen times and it will be. It is what it is.
Robert Kast
Ammon