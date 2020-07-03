Samuel Madsen, you are not the only one who had loved ones fight in WWII. Do you want to know what is insulting to those who died fighting fascism? It was Nazis marching in the streets of the United States of America in Charlottesville, North Carolina. They were carrying Nazi flags and shouting, “Jews will not replace us.”
The people protesting against them had signs saying they were Antifa, meaning they were anti-fascists. Go back to who is telling you they are terrorists. The same person who said there were good people on the Nazi side. How do you think those who sacrificed to save us from Nazis would feel about Nazis marching in our streets?
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls