Somebody should remind Sen. Risch, R-Idaho, that the United States is not a military dictatorship, where the terrorized, slavish citizenry falls into line behind the dictates of the commander-in-chief, even when the supreme leader is clearly wrong.
Under the U.S. Constitution, it's the responsibility of the Supreme Court, Congress and we, the people, to provide checks and balances on executive privilege and to tell the chief executive when he makes a bad decision — like President Trump's decision, made on a phone call to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to withdraw U.S. troops and turn Northeastern Syria over to Turkey, leaving us standing by as the Kurds are massacred and Vladimir Putin's Russia takes over the Middle East.
As Senator Risch's colleague, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., once said to President Trump in a different situation: "Presidents need people that can tell them the truth as they see it. It's up to you to see if I'm full of (expletive)."
And vice versa.
Eric D. Meyer
Idaho Falls