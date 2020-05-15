In response to Sharen Peterson May 15, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Are you objecting to the Second Amendment in the U.S. Constitution or that Adam Frugoli supports the Second Amendment?What say, you Sharen? Michael ArmstrongIdaho Falls Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save News Trending Today Idaho Falls extends non-discrimination law Obama donor Frank VanderSloot — not what he pretends to be 5 local candidates file campaign finance complaint The real truth about the Freedom Foundation Who is the Idaho Freedom Foundation? ICU Doc: More testing is needed Idaho Falls man charged after victim said consensual sex turned into rape Melaleuca Freedom Celebration, Riverfest canceled due to COVID-19 Barnyard Basics: Patton, the wheeler heeler cow dog Yellowstone, Grand Teton parks plan phased-in opening Monday Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.