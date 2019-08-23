I appreciated reading a fairly recent letter by Andi Elliot. I felt uplifted reading her positive statements about the president. On the same page was a letter by Shelton Beach. Anyone reading the opinion page should already know the dislike Mr. Beach has for Trump. I assume none of us has met the president personally, so shape our opinions about him by what we read and hear from others. Our society likes to blame. If anything doesn't go the way we like, blame Trump. Mr. Beach lists a number of negative adjectives he has used to refer to Trump in the past. He then goes on to blame anybody who voted for Trump as well as a person he says misquoted him. Mr. Beach appears to consider himself and others who agree with him as the enlightened forward-looking ones who are better than the rest of us. He appears to enjoy feeling so special.
Like all of us, the president isn't perfect, but I sincerely believe he loves his country and is doing what he thinks is best. I am alarmed as I see the Democratic Party moving to the left and see potential presidential candidates advocate socialism.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton