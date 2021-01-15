It was interesting to see the column Jan. 7 by Shelton Beach. It was good to see his picture, as I have wondered what he looks like. I do agree with the part of his column about the so-called convention of the states.
This is certainly not a good time in our history to have a group messing with our Constitution. As Mr. Beach indicates, there are too many unknowns about how to organize it and who would be the delegates.
I agree that term limits are determined by the voters. Some want to use such a convention to require the feds to balance the budget. I am in favor of a balanced budget, but this should also be up to the voters, as the feds tend to ignore the Constitution. We need to contact our Idaho legislators urging that our state not join this scheme.
Now that the Democrats are in control, it will be interesting to see what Mr. Beach will write about. He can defend Biden’s awful presidency.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton