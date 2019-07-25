I always find letters by Shelton Beach interesting. Past letters have indicated his dislike for the president. In his latest letter, Mr. Beach felt Trump had reached a new low due to his comments about four members of the House. I interpreted the president's remarks as just politics. The press and Democrats call his remarks racist. I don't see that Trump made any reference to race. The four House members honored Trump with a press conference choosing to identify themselves as people of color (even the Muslim). They have separated themselves from the rest of us and have chosen to be victims, meaning anything said in disagreement can be considered racist. Trump's remarks, egged on by the press, stirred up the House enough to condemn the remarks and try to impeach.
I find it somewhat entertaining. I feel the president knows how much his enemies dislike him so has nothing to lose by baiting them. Instead of looking out for our country's interests, they spend their time reacting to his actions and remarks. They should know by now Trump says what he thinks and is not concerned about political correctness. I find this refreshing. My advice to the Democrats is to stop giving Trump so much publicity. Ignore him and work to replace him at election time.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton