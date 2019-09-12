Hey, Shelton, you got me going. Your reference to me as a "little snowflake" in your response to my earlier article was amazingly accurate in light of your original intent. It so happens that, as a skier for most of my adult life, I have had my face full of snowflakes, both horizontally and vertically, many times. Also, as a meteorologist of sorts, I am quite familiar with the various physical states of H20 (water) in response to differing atmospheric temperatures (0 degrees Celsius to 212 degrees Celsius).
At 87, my association with snowflakes has been of material benefit for my overall health, as, having won first place in a 63 km (38 mile) ski marathon in my age division (56 at the time) out of Ashton. Being still of sound mind, you may remember, there was a little fellow with a funny accent back in the 1990s, who inspired me with his: “Don’t be sad, be happy. Just be happy. Be happy." His spiel went on and on. I was in California at the time and had my radio tuned in. He kept me focused on the centerline during rush hour on Interstate 5 on my way to San Diego with my wife. Thank goodness the Navy was in town to lead me in to dock. Life is a beach. Then, if you are retired, you may recall Gen. Douglas McArthur’s last words as he was relieved of his command, “Old soldiers (snowflakes) never die, they just fade (melt) away.
Evan Tibbott
Rigby