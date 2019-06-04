In Thursday's paper, May 30, there was an article on a feral hog invasion from Canada, and then also an opinion piece by Stanton Anderson. The latter was simply hogwash. I'm not sure where he gets those fantasy ideas about defining Democrats or people he doesn't care for. I'm definitely not a Republican so, in a lopsided two-party state, I'm a Democrat and I don't fit his definition at all. Nor do any liberals I know match his labels. So, Stanton, are you just trying to scare people so they fear any ideas different than your own? I doubt people who take the time to read the newspaper will be in fear after your word. People who tend towards fear listen to Fox News instead.
Nell Holtzclaw
Rigby