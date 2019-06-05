While I cheered to see Stephanie Mickelsen call out some of her local party leaders for their toxicity recently, I was disappointed to see her close her column with a dig at that perennial bogeyman — the nameless, shadowy Democrat.
It saddens me to think that Mickelsen, who actually knows me, believes that, as a progressive and a Democrat, what I want is to see Bryan Smith as GOP state party chair. I don't. I’ve seen what he and his cronies have wrought in Bonneville County and southeast Idaho, and I have absolutely no interest in seeing them with greater influence. I’m relieved he claims to not be running.
As a progressive and Democrat, I am interested in leaders and policies that provide Idahoans with access to economic and educational opportunities designed to improve our quality of life. I would never suggest that being a Republican makes someone antithetical to these goals.
In fact, I have a lot of Republican friends who share my values and goals — and who are less interested in a person’s party and more interested in how they will serve the interests of the ordinary citizens of Idaho.
In the end, regardless of party, we’re all fellow humans and citizens of Bonneville County and of Idaho. We’re working to elevate our shared values and hold accountable those who work mainly for themselves instead of regular Idahoans.
Miranda Marquit
Idaho Falls