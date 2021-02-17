Your article reminded me of a colonial woodcutter who tells the coal miner there isn’t enough coal to heat our homes. Or the coal magnate that tells the oil wildcatter there isn’t enough oil to heat our homes. Or the oil tycoon who tells the electric utility operator there isn’t enough electricity to heat our homes. Or the electric utility magnate that tells the natural gas explorer there isn’t enough natural gas to heat our homes. Or the Idaho National Laboratory engineer who tells us that our homes will be cold if we don’t use old fashioned methods of heating them.
I remember when engineers recognized society’s problems and came up with ways to solve them. Hopefully, the new crop of engineers will have more ambition and ability to come up with the next great way to heat our homes.
Bob Wyllie
Idaho Falls