Recently our president gave a speech concerning the mass shooting in El Paso. He said, "The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart and devours the soul."
I couldn't agree more with the last sentence. The problem is our president is the one spreading this hatred and division. I don't believe Trump is responsible for the shooting, but I do hold him accountable for what he says.
The manifesto cites the "invading" Hispanic immigrants. Sound familiar? Trump has repeatedly used the term invasion. Check his tweets of Nov. 18: "The U.S. is ill-prepared for this invasion." June 24 is another example.
The manifesto talks about Democrats wanting open borders. Now, where have we heard that? Trump has used that term 57 times on Twitter. The manifesto also says, "The media will probably call me a white supremacist anyway and blame Trump's rhetoric. The media is infamous for fake news." Gee, how many times have we heard our president say fake news?
So if President Trump said, "The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate," what does that make our president? Trump has said in many interviews, "I'm the least racist guy I know." Least doesn't mean not a racist. Maybe Trump isn't a racist, but he sure is a demagogue.
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls