The Scheids used their familiar pattern to illustrate a serious problem in our country and malign Congressional Republicans for offering "thoughts and prayers."
The foundation of this discussion is the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which reads, "A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed." Notice the word is "people."
The 1994 assault weapons ban lasted 10 years, and a study submitted to the Justice Department reads in summary, "Finally, it is worth noting the ban has not completely eliminated the use of AW and, despite large relative reductions, the share of gun crimes involving AW is similar to that before the ban." In other words, it did not work.
Jerry then suggests that an individual should have a license to purchase a gun. Obviously, he does not understand the Second Amendment because that would be an infringement.
California and the District of Columbia have some of the strictest gun laws in the nation, yet their respective murder rates with guns are 3.4 and 16.5/100,000. While Idaho, with gun ownership two and one half times California, and 15 times that of the District of Columbia, has a .8 murder rate with guns.
No doubt the problem is real, but the solution is contained in a statement by Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde, "The problem is violent people, not guns."
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls