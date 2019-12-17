Tim Allen tells us that “pot products aren't a cure for anything.” The National Cancer Institute tells us a different story:
Cannabinoids were shown to be an effective pain modulating analgesia as they attenuate the release of inflammatory agents, such as histamine and serotonin.
Delta 9 THC and other cannabinoids were found to stimulate appetite and increase food intake. They were also shown to be anti-anxiety agents and sleep inducers.
The NCI further acknowledges that animal tests show an effective antiemetic action of cannabinoids in suppressing vomiting.
The NCI findings also cite lab and mouse studies (in vitro and in vivo) that concluded, “The active ingredient in marijuana cuts tumor growth in common lung cancer in half and significantly reduces the ability of the cancer to spread.”
A 2014 UK study by University of East Anglia and the above-mentioned study in 2007 found agreement by our own federal government (July 25, 2014) through the National Institute of Health that quietly confirmed that marijuana somehow fights cancer cells without harming healthy ones (see Section 6 of the NCI/NIH website that discusses cannabinoids). I say “quietly” because the government could ill afford to see the giant pharmaceutical industry and the accompanying health care folks crippled by good science. That’s why Big Pharma can afford to pay our governor and Mike Crapo the big bucks to keep cannabinoids banned. If folks were allowed to grow an herb in their gardens that would compete with Big Pharma’s wares — well, you get it, there’s just too much money at stake here.
Kent Nadauld
Idaho Falls