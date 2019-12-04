No one has died from overdosing on marijuana. No, Tim, it's opioids that are killing our people. In 2014, the American Medical Association Internal Medicine journal reported a 25 percent decrease in opioid overdoses in states with legal medicinal marijuana.
In 2016 KTVB in Boise reported that powerful opioid painkillers like OxyContin, Vicodin and fentanyl have become a significant part of Idaho’s medical landscape over the last decade, with doctors issuing enough opioid prescriptions to put the drugs in the hands of 3 out of 4 Idahoans. They also noted that Idaho ranks sixth in the nation for having a large amount of total political contributions to come from “Pain Control Forum” members — members that include Perdue Pharma, Pfizer Inc. and other opioid manufacturers. More than $44,000 in political contributions was given to Butch Otter between 2006 and 2015 and more than $121,000 to U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo during the same period.
Mike Crapo is well taken care of by Big Pharma, Tim, no need to have folks call him and complain about banks getting involved with cannabis proceeds. He is already on your team. With the pharmaceutical industry calling the shots, CBD oil will forever be illegal in Idaho and opioids will reign supreme.
Kent Nadauld
Idaho Falls