Come on Tom B — we could re-watch every other five-minute segment and still argue the lack of facts.
Everyone knows this trial will die in the Senate. The blue team has successfully solidified the Republican base and reminds the rest of us what a joke the legislative branch of the government has been for the last 10 years.
My son was a state champion debater in high school — didn’t matter the topic, tell him which side to take and he could make a compelling argument. The House and Senate do the same — doesn’t even matter what their previous position was — they take opposite views.
So here we are. Who knows how many taxpayer dollars have been blown. Yet another month of wasted time and the Democrats will continue this course and ultimately use jaywalking an impeachable offense.
Yeah, you are right, Tom, Republicans do the same thing, but the Democrats have blown it. They picked the wrong battle. Nancy’s initial instincts were correct to run the other way. She knew better but caved in to those that made the most noise. America is tired of Congress doing nothing and the Democrats will pay for it in November.
Tom, I could be way off — we’ll see. Meanwhile, take a deep breath.
“Listen, I’m a politician, which means I’m a cheat and a liar, and when I’m not kissing babies, I’m stealing their lollipops.”
— Jeffrey Pelt, "Hunt for Red October."
Rod Hughes
Idaho Falls