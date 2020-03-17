Tom Munds' March 11 letter recommends the John Birch Society. However, virtually the entire conservative movement in the U.S. has rejected the John Birch Society as an extremist organization. In fact, former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover declared that he had "no respect" for the John Birch Society because it falsely connected our national leaders to communism.
Furthermore, the John Birch Society lost a historic precedent-setting defamation lawsuit for publishing a false article in its magazine about a Chicago lawyer (Elmer Gertz). As a result, the John Birch Society paid Gertz almost $500,000 (about $2 million in today's dollars). The John Birch Society is not a reliable source of information, which is why so many respected, prominent conservatives have rejected it for decades.
Ernie Lazar
Palm Springs, Calif.