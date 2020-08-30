Travis Oler's column on Aug. 21 was interesting. He is concerned about those who want to take away his right to vote for senators. My understanding is that our Founding Fathers established two legislative bodies.
The House of Representatives was to represent the people and the Senate was to represent the states. The 17th Amendment made the Senate another legislative body representing the people and left the states with no representation. I see no reason for this duplication. A lot of money could be saved by doing away with the House and only having the Senate as our legislative body.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton