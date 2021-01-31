Several times I reread Trent Clark's message contained in the Jan. 17 edition of the Post Register entitled, “Lessons Idaho Republicans can learn” trying to understand its convoluted content. He suggests that Republicans should learn a lesson from the loss of the Georgia Senate run-off elections to the Democrats and from Trump’s rally that turned deadly in D.C.
Apparently, he concludes that the Republicans erred by turning against civil rights for African Americans and supporting right-wing radicals and conspiracy acolytes. He could not quite bring himself to say that Republicans erred in blindly championing the cause of Donald Trump, the quintessential purveyor of racial hatred, white supremacy and conspiracy bologna.
Astoundingly he seems to suggest that the quality that Georgians lost in not returning their two Republican senators to the Senate were Senators with “impressive business credentials” and “even larger personal bank accounts” — two characteristics of questionable virtue that Trump could lay claim on.
I could suggest for Republicans an analysis of further lessons and a deeper analysis of the lessons seemingly suggested by Mr. Clark in his article in the Post Register lucidly identified and documented by Stewart Stephens, a former Republican strategist who spent years getting top Republicans elected to national prominence, but who recently saw the light, in his recently published book entitled “It Was All a Lie — How the Republican Party became Donald Trump."
Rich Andrus
Rexburg