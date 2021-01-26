Apparently, Trent Clark believes the only qualifications a good legislator needs are being a businessman and having a big bank account, even if that bank account came from illegal insider trading. He later says we must fight greedy businesses, so maybe businessmen don’t make the best legislators. I would remind him that Donald Trump was an accused rapist and adulterer. The mobs of Republican and conservative protestors that we have seen in several state capitols, including Idaho, ultimately led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol.
This was a culmination of a decade of Republican rhetoric and vitriol aggravated by the president’s words that day. The Republican Party now needs to own this behavior and can’t claim that it is the left that does the rioting.
Bob Wyllie
Idaho Falls