Perhaps Ms. Pettingill would like a little more information on fired Navy Capt. Brett Crozier. Capt. Crozier was relieved of his command by the Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, as has been the case for the history of the Navy, all 245 years of it. Trump had nothing to do with the firing, as Modly admitted to making the call himself without clearing Crozier’s removal with anyone else. As I write this, the chief of naval operations is considering reinstating Capt. Crozier, as he rightly should be. Trump has actually been more supportive of the military and its mission than the previous administration.
And I believe this as a Navy veteran who didn’t vote for Trump.
Joseph Sacco
Idaho Falls