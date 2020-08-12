As I looked over Trina Pettingill's short letter from Aug 5., the thing that stood out to me was her taking the name of deity in vain. To me, it was offensive and added nothing to her message. I gather that Ms. Pettingill is standing up for the constitutional right of people to protest and is against anyone in the federal government interfering with that right. I see her point.
My problem is seeing politicians and others citing the Constitution only when it suits their purpose. It also bothers me seeing governors and mayors stand by watching their cities destroyed as protests turn violent. Ms. Pettingill also suggests the feds go to Russia to see what it is like not being allowed to express one's opinion. We don't need to go to Russia. We see it happening in our own country. Social media companies are censoring messages they deem untrue. My last letter was evidently deemed not fit to publish in the Post Register. News articles have become editorials rather than stating facts. I see governors and mayors using a virus as an excuse to violate their state constitutions. I fear for my country.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton