Ms. Pettingill, a member of the “Bash Trump News Group” wrote her typical letter telling us what a terrible job President Trump is doing by holding a rally during the pandemic. Since we are all at risk by leaving our homes, she should have at least waited to see what kind of protection is going to be in place before making her comments.
It is interesting she is worried about the Trump supporters but apparently not about the BLM protesters. The protesters did little or no social distancing during their protesting/rioting marches. Perhaps they know something the rest of us do not.
Douglas Sonnenberg
Ammon