Voters normally replace their elected representatives when they do a poor job, but for some reason, there is an effort to defeat District 8 Rep. Dorothy Moon for what appears to be no good reason.
Rep. Moon has done an outstanding job of representing our district, and I see no justification for replacing her with a person who knows nothing about the issues and has not been involved in any way in policies critical to the economy and way of life of District 8 residents.
One of the most important issues facing our area is the on-going review and revision of the Salmon/Challis National Forest Management Plan. Rep. Moon has been involved in the revision process since it began and has greatly influenced the current state of implementation. Her influence and direct involvement have been critical in delaying the initial implementation of the plan and forcing a total review of the management plan.
She has received numerous awards, including Idaho Mining Association Friends of Mining 2020, State Republican Legislator of the Year 2018 and American Conservative Achievement, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Additionally, she received an A grade from the Idaho Freedom Foundation for her conservative voting record in the 2020 legislative session.
There is no reason to replace her, and I am confident she will continue her outstanding record of successfully campaigning for issues that affect the economy and lifestyle of residents of District 8.
Bert Jeffries
Salmon