I moved to the Mud Lake area in 1967. Since that time, I've seen a large number of small family farms merged into fewer large farming operations. Flood irrigation has changed to large circular sprinkler systems. Most young people here now leave for economic opportunities in urban areas and have been replaced by migrant farmworkers. I have no quarrel with these new neighbors. Even though they may not speak my language, they appear friendly and respectful. I don't question their legal status, and the farms and businesses seem to appreciate their help.
In my community, I don't see a problem. There is a crisis at our southern border as our officials are overwhelmed. I understand about 1/3 of those flooding our border have health problems, many with contagious diseases and medical resistant infections costing our country $18.5 billion a year. I understand it is costing public education $58.8 billion as they flood our schools. FAIR in 2017 estimated the cost of illegal immigration at $116 billion. We need to be helping those in our own country. I've also read that illegals can rent children to bring with them and then the children are sent back to accompany others. All of this is an insult to my ancestors and all of those who have come into our country legally. Since Congress refuses to act and only criticizes those who are trying, I support the president in his efforts to enforce our immigration laws.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton