I'm all for Reclaim Idaho's plan to tax corporations and the rich 3 percent more in taxes to fund education. In early 2016 an Idaho newspaper found that corporate income taxes amounted to less than 3 percent of our state budget. With the 2017 GOP-Cult of Trump tax cut bonanza to corporations and the wealthy, along with our state adjustments, taxes corporations and the rich pay are likely even less. We workers shelled out over 17 percent of that budget in sales tax and over 21 percent in income tax. Only the Feds kicked in more with almost 35 percent of the budget.
Meanwhile, as our Legislature was winding up in the early spring, statewide 10 to 12 school districts were holding tax levy or bond elections totaling just shy of half a billion dollars. Obviously, how much the legislature funds education is not enough.
Corporations complain they aren't getting enough educated, trained workers. Start paying closer to your fair share, and a measly 6 percent of the state budget still doesn't seem an adequate fair share for the schools, roads, fire and police protection and so on we provide them.
Dallas Chase
Boise