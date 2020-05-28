These are troubling times that present the most difficult of challenges. It is at these times when our dreams of tomorrow may be overshadowed by the concerns we have regarding the future. Our deepest sympathies are with those who are suffering from the effects of the coronavirus, both financially and with health issues. In addition, we are eternally grateful to all of those who have stepped forward to serve and sacrifice on behalf of those in need.
As our primary election draws near, we have an opportunity to cast our ballots for those individuals we will put our trust in to represent us in the next session of the Idaho Legislature. We are voting for three individuals in which we have complete faith and confidence in their leadership, experience and judgment.
We encourage you to join us in supporting and casting your votes for Doug Ricks, Britt Raybould and Jon Weber. All three of these individuals have proven themselves through their exceptional records of public service. They have and will continue to make a difference in the quality of our lives.
Bob and Carmelita Jones
Rexburg