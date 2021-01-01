I support the Idaho Falls School District 91 school board women as a community member, parent and educator. There has been a recall effort on all three of the women elected to our school board. They have all run and been elected to their positions, two against one or more opponents.
This year more than ever the school board has had to make some difficult decisions. These women have listened and read every letter they have received from parents and teachers. I have written to them and have received responses. They have offered a balanced approach and thoughtfully voted with the information they had at the time. Let’s continue to support them in the role they have been elected to do. Recalling them in the middle of their term because someone didn’t like a vote they made seems like an overreaction to me.
During this 2020-2021 school year, our schools have been open in person (even if in hybrid for a little while), and our sports have gone on. Nationwide there have been many school closures and in neighboring states, they (only now in 2021) are able to consider opening their doors, which we did in August. The job of educating children during a pandemic is difficult, and having a strong school board looking out for our students and educators is essential.
Let’s take a step back and support these elected volunteers for their hard work and dedication during these unprecedentedly difficult times.
L.C. Milton
Idaho Falls
