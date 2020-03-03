Hats off to Frank Vandersloot. Under most circumstances, I have found myself at odds with Mr. VanderSloot's public pronouncements, but he is right on medical debt collection. It's frustrating to watch the Idaho Legislature leap into action at Mr. VanderSloot's request while thousands of everyday Idahoans have complained to that body about these same practices. The problem was ignored by Republican lawmakers until someone with real money had an opinion.
Regardless, medical debt collectors like MRS and Mr. Zollinger long ago left the legitimate business of debt collection and are now vampire squid capitalists. No surprise that the Orwellian named Freedom Foundation is hostile to the idea of protecting everyday Idahoans. They've consistently placed property rights over human rights. Their arguments track the property rights arguments of people like the slave-owning antebellum aristocrats incredibly well.
Medical debt collectors like Mr. Zollinger make vast profits by exploiting the misfortune of others. The debt is purchased at pennies on the dollar. Purchased at 5 cents on the dollar, collection of the original amount would reflect 95% gross profit. But that will not sate their greed. Instead, they add and add and add and add until that $200 debt becomes $2,000. All perfectly legal while being morally repugnant.
In the end, Mr. Vandersloot is correct and the legislators supporting his bill are acting to protect Idahoans regardless of their motivation. I say this even though the process boldly reflects the Idaho Republican legislators' "money talks, citizens walk" operating procedure. Still, good on ya'll.
Vic Allen
Idaho Falls