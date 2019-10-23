The city of Idaho Falls has lost a true proponent and one of its finest citizens. With the passing of Kathy Stanger, you will not see her wit flowing from the pages of the Post Register. Gone are the deep insights and the words that caused us to stop and think. Resting now is that brilliant mind that lay behind knowledgeable eyes and a quick laughing smile. Without actually stepping into the political ring, Kathy was known on both sides of the table. A respected and appreciated voice, regardless of your political stance. As a businesswoman, mother, advocate and writer, she will be remembered most as a model citizen who did her civic duty and loved every minute of it. We will miss you, Kathy.
Katie Stanger
Layton, Utah