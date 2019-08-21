It is strange indeed that some state legislators are arguing the proposed initiative changes will give rural constituents more voice. In fact, whoever is signing a petition for an initiative is making it possible for every voter to have a voice. The petition signer is only requesting that the subject be put on the ballot.
Regarding full disclosure of funding, it is most important for voters to know who is supporting any issue or candidate for office. Whatever disclosure process is required for an initiative should, at the least, be required for legislators and even the president of our country. This is an issue of grave importance way beyond the scope of state initiatives.
Too often our state legislators seem to feel more comfortable picking around the edges of an issue which then gets tabled to be picked at again. If a significant majority of the people say they want something to happen and it requires more money, then they are saying they are willing to pay for it. Some of these legislators have made decisions that they knew would cost the state a bundle in legal fees but there have been no apologies. Let’s get this healthcare initiative done. Then improve the process, if need be, but choking it to death is not a solution.
Jill Ecklesdafer
Idaho Falls