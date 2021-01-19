The Department of Energy is currently seeking stakeholder input on one of its lead nuclear engineering lab's proposals — see bit.ly/2XAqufO.
It's a very nicely written document exemplifying what Idaho National Laboratory seems to be most interested in championing — a terribly inefficient (20% heat to electricity), super safe (it's to be "manufactured to a consensus standard" ), super expensive per kilowatt, sodium-potassium eutectic liquid metal cooled (same as Experimental Breeder Reactor I), micro "burner" (not breeder) reactor suitable for powering only tiny, cost-is-no-object, niche applications.
For political purposes, it's also being characterized as sustainable. However, what sustainable means in this context isn't really explained. It certainly doesn't have to do with generating nuclear power in a way that would address its fuel supply limitations — the feature that renders today's power reactors/fuel cycle unsustainable. I suspect that it means making enough work to keep lots of INL's people busy, working and paid for the foreseeable future.
I'm going to be recommending the "no action alternative" because INL/DOE has more important and more relevant work to do. I'd recommend starting that off by hiring an outfit (Duratek?) to come in and vitrify its remaining liquid reprocessing waste. If INL can't or won't do a simple thing like that after more than 15 year's worth of "steam reforming" boondoggling, it's got zero credibility.
Darryl Siemer
Des Moines, Iowa