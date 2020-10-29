The most important attribute in a president is integrity. The president is in charge of so many vital parts of the United States government, so it is essential for them to have the integrity to do what is in the best interest of the country’s people.
Before the president is even allowed to take office, they must take an oath stating, “I do solemnly swear that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States,” according to the Constitution, Article 2, Section 1.
With this promise to the American people, the president must have the integrity to uphold and believe in its truth and importance to hold themselves to the highest standards and to faithfully serve their people. The president is in charge of appointing important officials (such as ambassadors), Supreme Court judges, the cabinet and many other important positions. With this power, if the president doesn’t have integrity, they could easily corrupt the United States government to benefit them personally or get what they want rather than what is good for the people.
There are countless chances for a president to do unethical things for their own gain without thought for the people. Having integrity is key to fulfilling the duties and responsibilities invested in them by the trust of the American people. Without integrity, a president does not deserve the respect nor trust of their people.
Ivey Merrell
Ammon