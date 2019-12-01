I do not know retired Idaho National Laboratory site employee Charles Allen of Idaho Falls. But he makes plenty of sense with his correct concept of safeguarding federal government security information.
It is vitally important that top-secret, secret and even confidential data be protected from our adversaries. This is especially true with sophisticated electronic gathering devices, which our foreign enemies possess in today’s high-tech world.
Dan Henry does not realize the importance of protecting our intelligence sources and services. He and his leftist political peers are naïve on this crucial issue.
Fifty years ago when I was in the U.S. Navy, I held a secret clearance. My ship’s captain would use the WWII phrase of “loose lips sink ships” as we pulled into various ports.
Mr. Allen appropriately pointed out that he “would have been fired, tried and convicted” if he had “mishandled classified and sensitive information” he was exposed to at the INL.
Thus this should be the case with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She used her private, unprotected server to conduct federal business. Exposing our nation’s highly classified material was very irresponsible, which is undeniable and indefensible. Ultimately, she destroyed over 30,000 of her emails to avoid prosecution by the FBI and other federal agencies.
In the case of Clinton, our nation’s judicial scale of justice was very unbalanced.
Bob Ziel
Rigby