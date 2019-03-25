On Sept. 11, 2001, President Bush declared a “War on Terror,” which was understandable considering the attack on the United States that day – an act of brutality, violence and horror from which many are still feeling the effects. However, when President Bush did this, I wonder if he thought about terrorism as more than a "premeditated, politically motivated violence perpetrated against noncombatant targets by subnational groups or clandestine agents," as defined in Title 22 Chapter 38 U.S. Code § 2656f.
Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary defines terrorism as “the systematic use of terror especially as a means of coercion.” Under this definition, the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburg on Oct. 27 and now the shooting of two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on March 16 can and should be classified as terrorism, both having been motivated by threats against these places because of their faith.
As the Idaho Falls Interfaith Community, we stand with all those who are attacked because of their faith. Islam is a religion that promotes peace and love of God and neighbor, not unlike other faith groups, including Christianity.
There are extremists in every religious group that do not represent the whole. Therefore, we publicly condemn the act against the Muslim community in New Zealand as a terrorist act and pray for and mourn with the Muslim community and all those affected by this tragedy.
Regina Herman
Idaho Falls