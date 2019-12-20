I remember the good old days when the Post Register had reporters doing actual reporting and investigative journalism. I’m curious as to why no one has asked and gotten any word from Sens. Jim Risch, Mike Simpson and Mike Crapo. They have not called for the resignation of white supremacist Stephen Miller, Trump's policy adviser. Don’t you think the constituents of Idaho and members of the Hispanic and black communities have the right to know where their representatives stand?
Them not calling for the ousting of a known white supremacist in the White House sends a clear message that this behavior and type of people are tolerated within White House. So I think it would be a good journalism piece to figure out where our representatives stand.
Do Simpson, Risch and Crapo stand with the brown people of Idaho, or are they standing idly, allowing white supremacy to take hold? Please, do some journalism and see where our representatives stand and why they have failed to call for the resignation of known white supremacist, Stephen Miller.
John George
Iona