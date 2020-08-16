We inmates of Bonneville County, Idaho would like to bring to attention on how Idaho's lack of prison reform affects overcrowding in prison, proper rehabilitation for addicts and keeps us inmates, our families and community from benefitting by having reformed inmates integrate into society, keep the family unit intact and help our economy.
— Federal 40% recidivism rate vs. over 75% county/state.
— Fifty percent or more of present charges are against drug addicts.
— No sentencing guideline changes to properly address drug addicts' needs.
— No state good time incentives vs. almost 40% sentence reduction in federal prisons upon certain program completions.
— American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit vs. the state of Idaho since 2015.
— Ada County lawsuit vs. Idaho Department of Corrections.
— Current overcrowding lawsuit from inmates vs. IDOC.
— Idaho's mandatory minimum sentencing vs. federal First Step Act and their release of thousands of eligible inmates since 2019.
Federal sentencing guidelines chose inmate rehabilitation over prison sentences with proven facts. Idaho disregards federal precepts while still implementing mandatory minimum sentences. Investigate these facts and please give a voice to the inmates, their families and our communities.
Jorge E. Palmerin-Rodriguez
Idaho Falls