In 1954 Canada sold a heavy water moderated nuclear “research” reactor to India with the agreement that it would be used only for peaceful purposes. The reactor became infamous as the source of plutonium used by India to manufacture its first nuclear bomb, the “Smiling Buddha” which it exploded in May 1974.
Iran has a somewhat similar heavy water moderated reactor, the Arak IR-40 reactor. Under the 2015 nuclear deal, the United States and other Western powers agreed to relax sanctions on Iran if it dismantled large pieces of its nuclear program and thereby eliminate pathways for quickly building nuclear weapons. Iran agreed to convert the Arak reactor to run on low-enrichment fuel, which would produce only traces of plutonium. The redesign was well on its way. However, Trump has canceled U.S. participation in the nuclear deal, and there is no replacement agreement on the horizon.
Ratcheting up Trump’s get-tough campaign on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the U.S. will no longer waive sanctions against parties redesigning the Arak reactor to sharply curtail its generation of plutonium, thus removing a last vestige of the hated nuclear deal. Politics has trumped nonproliferation, leaving nonproliferation experts here and abroad exasperated by the decision. If cooler European Union heads do not prevail, the Trump administration will be enabling Iran to possibly develop nuclear weapons, whether through uranium enrichment or plutonium production. If India can do it, Iran can as well, and a lot faster.
Glenn McCreery
Idaho Falls