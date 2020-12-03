I have never seen so much irony in my lifetime. Sen. John Cornyn from Texas made the statement that confirming Joe Biden’s pick for the Office of Budget Management will be difficult to confirm because she has tweeted unfavorable tweets towards Republicans while the American people have had to put up with Trump tweeting the most disgusting things about Democrats for four years, and not a peep from the Republicans.
My God, do they have no shame? They should be ashamed of how they let Trump destroy Lincoln’s party.
Trina Pettingill
Idaho Falls