The 2020 election will be not about Trump or political parties or policy differences. It will be a national choice between cruelty or kindness; supporting family separation or supporting family unity; hating the immigrant or welcoming the immigrant; loving guns more than innocent children being slaughtered in schools; supporting liars or truth tellers; greed or generosity; moral depravity or moral decency; supporting dictators or supporting democracies; climate change denial or climate change science; racism or inclusion; supporting war mongering or supporting peace through diplomacy; having an acting administration or having a responsible administration; ignoring a sexual assaulter or indicting a sexual assaulter; taxation favoring the 1 percent or favoring the rest of us; suppressing women’s rights or supporting women’s rights; homophobia or acceptance of the LGBTQ community as a normal segment of humanity; political party loyalty or constitutional loyalty; supporting a state-run press (Fox News) or supporting a free press; supporting health care for the privileged or health care for all; and lastly, dragging humanity back to our dark past or pushing humanity forward to a better future for all mankind.
Trump, on a daily and ongoing basis, promotes and supports all of the first choices. His supporters must, therefore, share support for his agenda. The rest of us support the second choices. Who will win? Will evil continue or will good defeat evil in 2020?
What say you?
Jim Sathe
Idaho Falls