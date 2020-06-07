Let’s hope not, but the idea is based on the president’s words and actions. He has encouraged armed demonstrations to “liberate” states and is currently using George Floyd’s death to promote culture wars and create enemies to justify the increasing use of emergency powers.
When your primary goal is to have the best ratings and adulation from your followers, nothing else matters. It is quite possible that given a loss in the November elections, the president would promote civil unrest to validate his standing in history. What better sign that his loss was a fraud carried out by his enemies, and what better glory than having armed conflict and bloodshed in his name?
Sound crazy? I hope so, but we all must carefully examine the president’s words and actions going forward. He has previously warned that his followers will violently respond if he is wronged. He now must disavow all such behavior. He must also publicly declare his unconditional support for the outcome of the November elections and stop spreading lies about election fraud that have been thoroughly debunked. If he refuses to do so, we can only hope that by public exposure of the president creating a basis for civil war we can avoid one.
Basil Barna
Idaho Falls