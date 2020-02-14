I would like to know if there is an illegal immigrant criminal problem in Idaho Falls or the state of Idaho. The Government Accountability Office in 2018 reported that 1 in 5 federal prison inmates are illegal criminal aliens. Over 90 percent are from six countries in Latin America. One estimate of the number of illegal aliens living in the USA is 27 million. That puts them at .08 percent of the country’s population, and yet they occupy about 20 percent of our prison cells.
Between 2011 and 2016, illegal aliens were charged with more than 7.5 million offenses: 1+ million drug crimes, 663,000 assaults, sex offenses and kidnappings.
Texas Department of Public Safety provides a detailed report of Texas’s problem with illegal criminal aliens between 2011 and 2018: 250,000 for over 663,000 offenses, including 1,351 homicides, 7,156 sexual assaults, 815 kidnappings, 79,900 drug offenses and 573,000+ everything else. In the State of the Union presentation, the president said that in 2019 there were 2,000 illegal aliens arrested and charged with murder.
Obviously, the USA has serious problems with illegal immigrants, but does this problem extend to Idaho? I am not aware of an illegal alien criminal problem in Idaho Falls or the state of Idaho. Am I missing something? It would certainly be worth knowing if there is an illegal immigrant criminal problem in Idaho.
Dick Kenney
Idaho Falls