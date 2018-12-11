What is this I hear about Mueller charging people with lying? And then threatening to charge people with lying if they don’t testify to what he wants them to testify to?
It reminds me of my similar situation with former sheriff Olsen and former prosecutors Dunn/Sheets. They offered me a deal if I would lie and admit to something I didn’t do. This is justice? Not in the least. It is people in power abusing the legal system.
(And no, I didn’t take “the deal”.) More power to Jerome Corsi for standing his ground against Mueller.
Hypothetical situation: Suppose an attorney knowingly lies (in writing) and it is brought to the attention of the Idaho State Bar and is corroborated. Suppose the ISB then sanctions the attorney privately. How does the public learn if an attorney is unscrupulous if the matter is hidden from public scrutiny?
And congratulations to Judge Moeller on his appointment to the Idaho Supreme Court! I attended every one of the hearings of ex-sheriff Blair Olsen presided over by the judge. I was very impressed. The judge was extremely careful and made it known that he wanted every “I” dotted and every “T” crossed to avoid a possible overturn on an appeal. Judge Moeller very astutely pointed out that Olsen’s attorney was part of the firm retained to represent the county. Olsen had to find another attorney.
FBI Director Comey detailed Hillary’s violations of the law in July 2016 yet she hasn’t been charged. Unequal justice?
Andi Elliott
Hamer