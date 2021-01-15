Today, I watched the rioters storm, break windows and force their way past the Capitol police to breach the Capitol. Trump told them to. I never voted for Trump, and I am tired of Trump supporters telling me my vote should not count. I pay taxes, and so do the people in swing states. We should have as much right to have our votes count as you do. All of this hateful rhetoric about thousands of affidavits saying they saw election fraud has not been proven.
If those affidavits existed, why didn’t Giuliani take them to Pennsylvania when he filed suit there? His lawsuit was thrown out of court for lack of evidence. They found two cases. One was a couple who mistakenly signed each other’s ballots, and they were returned to them. The other was out and out fraud. A man used his dead mother and dead mother-in-law’s social security numbers so he could vote for Trump three times. In all the cases, they were caught before their vote was counted. My daughter worked for the polls. She said they were very secure. The counters were evenly matched Democrat to Republican.
This country has been dangerously divided, and some continue to keep the chasm so wide, will we ever be able to cross it? After watching that attack on democracy at the Capitol, I wonder if we are witnessing the demise of democracy.
Maggie Croft
Idaho Falls