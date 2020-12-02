By now we are seeing people wearing masks in grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and even banks. Even though there was a time when wearing a mask in a bank suggested another motive.
Masks are good for business. Vogue advertised masks from $45 to $100 each. None of that throw away look for high fashion. Simms sells face coverings upwards of $50 for those who want to adopt the look of a professional fly fisherman. Interestingly, Simms sold these face coverings for sun protection long before COVID-19. Smart businesses are taking advantage of the masks’ free advertising space by placing their logo right on our faces.
Some masks make you look good even though they may be expensive. Some are the most medically effective, but maybe they should be reserved for our medical heroes. Some are inexpensive and throw-away, even though they are not the most stylish. Some children’s masks display coveted Disney characters, but how do we stop them from trading with each other?
No matter the type, it is important we wear a mask to protect ourselves. It is important we wear a mask to protect our vulnerable loved ones. It is important we wear a mask to protect people we don’t even know. When you wear a mask, it demonstrates you are serious about securing your own health and the health of those around you. Plus, it gives you a chance to advertise for those you support. Wear your mask.
Sandra Birk
Idaho Falls