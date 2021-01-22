What happened at the Capitol does not define our nation. Donald Trump has defined our nation by his lack of morals and standards. In the last four years, he has exhibited as a human that unrest, hatred and discontent are behavioral values. They are not. Behavioral values provide a moral compass, guidance and will help make the correct decision even in the most challenging times.
It is time for this nation to heal and to find hope in what lies ahead. Hope is powerful. Hope is what stabilizes your frantic thoughts and emotions — it is an awareness that there is no problem big enough that cannot be resolved by grace and peace. People should not be led by fear, as fear paralyzes. People should be led by hope, as hope is strength and stability.
L.E. Stanger
Idaho Falls