We weren’t the only ones to walk out on James Judd’s homophobic stand-up routine at the Colonial Theater this past Saturday evening. The comedy schtick for his first routine consisted of a story in which he joined an LGBT scuba diving team.
The laughs he hoped to milk out of this came from a warped viewpoint that lesbians are funny because they’re lesbians. As he went from one demeaning stereotype to the next about a woman diver who otherwise was doing nothing but helping him on his first time out with this particular group, we grew embarrassed to be listening to him.
Shame on the Idaho Falls Arts Council for inviting this performer to the Colonial. They should take a closer look at their list of benefactresses and patrons. Perhaps they need a reminder which side their bread is buttered on.
Keith and Edwin Skilling
Idaho Falls