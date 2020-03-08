Margaret Nelson grants Jim Jones' position power because of state positions he has held and likes his opinion on what is now referred to as articles of exoneration. Another writer did a much better job by specifically challenging Jones' positions on the above topic, and Eric Johnson has taken issue with Jones.
Nearly a year ago, I listened to Jim Jones at City Club and concluded, based on his comments, that he has mush between his ears.
Today he claims our intelligence agencies are "no longer used, useful." As a private, retired citizen living in Idaho, what does he really know about that topic? I submit very little and believe Gen. James Mattis, Gen. Jack Klein and Ambassador Colin Powell would be in sharp disagreement with Jones, and they have forgotten more about intelligence agencies than Jones ever knew.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls