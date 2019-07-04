Jim Jones was the featured speaker at a City Club Luncheon several months ago. In his address, he revealed that on the family dairy farm where he was raised they used undocumented (illegal) workers and went on to say that practice is widespread in the dairy industry in Idaho today and expressed no reservations about the activity. Let me see if I have this correct? The former chief law enforcement officer in the state will turn his head to illegal activity because it provides his family and acquaintances with a cheap source of labor?
He then stated that AR-15s should be banned. Who proclaimed Jones the Czar of the Second Amendment? Not me.
Then with some emotion, he expressed regret that we did not bring our South Vietnamese allies with us when we left the country in defeat. Were they going to live with Jim?
Jones is long on rhetoric and very short in practical reality in my view.
Michael Armstrong
Idaho Falls