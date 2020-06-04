Mr. Key and I have had our differences, but Mr. Key’s article in May 28’s Post Register was spot on.
Hopefully, the voters of Bonneville County, the whole county, have seen and heard enough that this year’s elections will replace the two Idaho Freedom Foundation candidates. But Mr. Key brought up an extremely, even more important, issue that comes to the forefront in two years: gubernatorial elections.
There isn’t much doubt our current inept lieutenant governor will be running for governor, most likely against Gov. Little in the next gubernatorial race. So, we have about 20 months to demonstrate and convince all the voters that voting entails more, much more, than just voting for the candidate with an R or a D behind their name or their religion.
As Mr. Key said, each voter needs to do their homework and know all about the candidates, their integrity, experience, education, personality, stated vision for the present and the future, and compassion for all the citizens of the county and the state — not whether they belong to a self-serving or elitist entity or have a high conservative score like the IFF folks brag about.
Idaho has been and is “a great state to live, work, recreate and retire in.” To maintain that takes real leadership, not obtaining a high conservative score.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls